Oritse Femi and Nabila: Ladies to Pay N40k for Aso Ebi

Nigerian musician Oritse Femi and Fiancee Nabila who will be walking down the aisle on Saturday, November 25th, 2017 have announced the price of their Aso-ebi. The artiste said “Aso-ebi for this great day is now out! Please know there are limited numbers, and it will be on first come, first serve. The choice is yours…

The post Oritse Femi and Nabila: Ladies to Pay N40k for Aso Ebi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

