Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila in Glamorous Pre Wedding Shoot

MSN gang recording act, Oritse Femi who is set to wed his fiancee, Nabila in a few weeks and it appears that all plans for the celebrity wedding is already being put in place. Oritsefemi and his his boo Nabila Fash will hold their white wedding on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at The Ark Event …

The post Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila in Glamorous Pre Wedding Shoot appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

