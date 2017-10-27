Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ortom Raises the Alarm over Planned Attacks by Miyetti Allah – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Ortom Raises the Alarm over Planned Attacks by Miyetti Allah
THISDAY Newspapers
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to launch fresh attacks on Benue State, calling on the security agencies to protect the people by immediately arresting the leaders of the group.
N95bn lost to herdsmen, farmers' clashes in 4 years, says OrtomThe Punch
'Miyetti Allah splinter group plotting mayhem in Benue'The Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.