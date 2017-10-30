Orubebe reveals what will happen to Nigeria if Goodluck Jonathan is arrested
A founding member of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Kennedy Orubebe, has said that Nigeria will boil if former President Goodluck Jonathan is arrested as a fallout of his invitation by a Federal High Court. Speaking during the weekend to New Telegraph newspaper in Warri, Delta State, Orubebe said any effort to probe the ex-President […]
