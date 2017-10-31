Osayomore: We are still negotiating with abductors — Family

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—Family members of Edo born musician, Osayomore Joseph, abducted almost a month ago, have confirmed negotiations with his abductors for his release as they say he is still alive.

Though the family said they are unable to pay the huge ransom being demanded by his abductors, the state Police Command said it was doing all it can to ensure he was released unhurt.

A family source, who lamented to Vanguard that he is still being held despite their pleadings, said: ”We have been having contacts with them and we spoke to him meaning he is alive. We thank God for that. The only problem is that the money they are demanding is beyond what we can afford and that is the point we have been making.

¨We are still begging them to free him unhurt so he can come home and take care of his health. We are not rich, we are just managing our lives before this incident happened. But we are praying and hoping that he will be released soonest. Negotiations are still ongoing,” the family source stated.

Also speaking on the matter, the state police spokesman, Moses Nkombe, said that ¨we are working round the clock to ensure he is released unhurt. I cannot tell you our strategies but we are not sleeping I can assure you.

The post Osayomore: We are still negotiating with abductors — Family appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

