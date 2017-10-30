Oshiomhole congratulates new SGF

…Lauds his experience, competence

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has congratulated the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, following his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari Monday.

In a congratulatory message posted on Monday, Oshiomhole extolled the qualities of the new SGF, saying his experience would no doubt, turned around the fortunes of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

“The appointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha has come at a very auspicious time when the party and government are making efforts to rejuvenate and retool the system for enhanced service delivery to the people.

“Mr. Mustapha saw the entire processes of the formation of the party, electioneering and management of all the factors that led to the victory of the party at the 2015 general elections. He is not just a seasoned party man who understands the dynamics of party management but also very much abreast with governmental administration and responsibilities.

“As a calm, collected and silent organiser, he is very much at home with all the critical elements of the party and knows how to coordinate effortlessly without carrying any air around himself. His appointment would no doubt, rekindle the strong determination of the present APC government in delivering the dividends of democracy for the good of all.

“Mr. Mustapha is coming into this job with a lot of experience in administration and management. He will no doubt be a huge resource and engine room for the APC-led Federal Government,” the statement read.

Mustapha was appointed the substantive SGF following the suspension of David Babachir Lawal over alleged mismanagement of funds for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The post Oshiomhole congratulates new SGF appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

