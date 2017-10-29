Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo betrayed christians, the church by pairing with Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday morning insisted that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo betrayed Christians and the church in Nigeria. Fani-Kayode said betrayed the church by pairing with President Muhammadu Buhari who he declared “hates” Southerners and Christians. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain observed that under Buhari, every military and security agency […]

Osinbajo betrayed christians, the church by pairing with Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.