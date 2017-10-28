Osinbajo blasts Christian leaders, reacts to ‘plan’ to Islamise Nigeria

Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that it was impossible for anyone to Islamise Nigeria as claimed by Christian leaders. Osinbajo, spoke in Lagos on Friday during the Greater Nigeria Pastors Conference convened by Apostle Wale Adefarasin and Rev. Abayomi Kasali. He explained that the recent uproar over the country’s subscription to Sukuk Bonds was […]

Osinbajo blasts Christian leaders, reacts to ‘plan’ to Islamise Nigeria

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

