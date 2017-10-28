Osinbajo calls for devolution of power

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday declared his stand on the raging issue of restructuring of Nigeria, saying that he fully agreed that “states should have more opportunities to develop themselves’’. Osinbajo was speaking at a crowded Lagos conference, tagged: “Towards a Better Nigeria,’’ organised by leading Nigerian pastors.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

