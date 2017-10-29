Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo, Dogara, Tinubu, Dangote, others attend Saraki daughter’s wedding [PHOTOS]

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, top politicians and business moguls gathered at the wedding ceremony of the Senate President Bukola Saraki daughter’s wedding, Toyin. The wedding engagement held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Former Commonwealth Sec. Gen, Emeka Anyaoku, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, APC Chairman, John Oyegun, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Ben Bruce, […]

Osinbajo, Dogara, Tinubu, Dangote, others attend Saraki daughter’s wedding [PHOTOS]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.