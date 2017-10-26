Osinbajo seeks revival of anti-corruption war

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, declared that the anticorruption fight must take a new turn for it to succeed. Osinbajo stated this at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for justices and judges, organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute, NJI, in Abuja. He […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

