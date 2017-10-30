Pages Navigation Menu

Osun Airport Project To Be Ready By 2019 – Ogunade – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Osun Airport Project To Be Ready By 2019 – Ogunade
The Chairman of All Works of Life Development Organisation (AWOL) International Limited, Mr Nurudeen Ogunlade has said that the Osun state Airport it is handling would be totally completed in 2019. Ogunlade said this after signing the agreement
