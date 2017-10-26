Osun concedes ownership of N69bn MKO Abiola Airport to private developers









Osun state government has conceded construction of MKO Abiola Airport located in Iddo Osun, to a private developers – AWOL International Company which are expected to construct and operate the Airport upon completion for 30 years before the ownership could be transferred to the State government.

This new concession agreement to the fore as Osun State House of Assembly urged those in charge of the project to ensure that it is speedily completed.

Appearing before Osun State House Assembly, Second Chief Resident Architect of the Company, Niyi Ogundiran, disclosed that under the new concession agreement, AWOL will manage the airport for 30 years before it will transfer its ownership to Osun state government.

According to him, the initial cost of the project when it was awarded on October 14, 2012 was N4.5 billion. Also at the time, eight months were proposed for its completion, but the total cost now has increased to N69 billion.

When the initial completion target could not be met, Ogundiran said the contract was reviewed and the contract sum rose to N11 billion to accommodate new features in the Airport, adding that the State government had spent a total sum of N3.6 billion on the project till date.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Nurudeen Adeagbo, while addressing the lawmakers, said the concession agreement would be to the advantage of the State government, expressing optimism that the company would deliver a good project.

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Adegboye Akintunde, said the people of the state are interested in the airport project and that, those in charge must ensure that the concessionaire deliver on the job.

The member representing Ife North, Tunde Olatunji, noted that the airport project remains a huge investment which must not be handled carelessly.

When completed, Olatunji said the airport would fast-track economic development in the state when completed.

BOLA BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo

