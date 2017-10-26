Osun Govt. proposed airport to gulp N69bn
The proposed M. K. O Abiola International Airport in Ido-Osun, Osun, would cost N69 billion under concession arrangement with AWOL International company, a state government official said on Thursday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!