Osun inaugurates another high school edifice at Ilesa – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Osun inaugurates another high school edifice at Ilesa
The Osun State government yesterday inaugurated another state-of-the-art high school at Ilesa Government High School in Ilesa. Also, the government unveiled the Citizens Identification Initiative cards, called Kaadi Omoluabi, to be distributed to
