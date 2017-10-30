Osun partners indigenous firm on MKO Int’l Airport

Osun State government has entered into an agreement with All Works of Life Development Organisation, AWOL, International Limited for the completion of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola International Airport in Ido-Osun, under build-operate-and-transfer arrangement.

The signing of the concession agreement on the completion of the airport will hasten the take-off of its operation within the next eight months.

Speaking after signing the agreement, Chairman of AWOL, Ambassador Nurudeen Ogunlade, said the company will shoulder 100 percent funding of the project.

He disclosed that the project will commence on November 9, while the first phase will be completed within eight months and put into use, adding that the entire project will be completed by 2019.

He said the airport, when completed, will serve local and international passengers as well as cargo services, saying this will complement the legacies of the present administration.

His words: “We are entering into agreement with Osun State government to fast track the completion of the MKO Abiola International Airport, having realised the zeal and effort being put into it by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

“We have seen that MKO Abiola International Airport is designed to facilitate smooth movement of people and serve as a channel or gateway for tourism, hanger/maintenance and cargo hub.

“AWOL International Limited will fund the project 100 percent through our financial partners—Turkish Exim Bank and Biray Group of Companies from Turkey.

“We will build, operate and transfer the first phase of the airport with an ultra-modern commercial complex (terminal building, control tower, and so on), standard infrastructure and offices.”

The post Osun partners indigenous firm on MKO Int’l Airport appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

