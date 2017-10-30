Osun road projects ‘ll enhance economic development – Commissioners

The Osun state government has explained that it embarked on massive road construction for rapid economic and infrastructure development of the state.

According to the government, Osun desired infrastructure development to improve the economy of the state, noting that there was dearth of infrastructure before the emergence of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engineer Kazeem Salami this while inspecting 17.40km Oba Adesoji Aderemi road, 40km Dualisation of Osogbo-Ikirun-Ila-Odo-KWSB and 2.80km Olaiya-Itaolokan road project in Osogbo, on Friday.

Salami expressed satisfaction on the quality of work done by the contractors handling the projects, just as the lauded Aregbesola for his focus on the completion of the roads in spite of the paucity of fund.

Dismissing the insinuation that the cost of Osun road projects is costlier than any other states, Salami said the quality of roads, the topography, hydraulic structure, thickness of asphalt, artworks and others determine the amount a kilometer of road in each state.

He said the standard of roads being constructed in the stated was proportionate with the cost of the project, adding that roads like the Oba Adesoji Aderemi (Osogbo east Bypass) has four bridges and could not be less than the awarded amount.

Salami disclosed that the Dualisation of Osogbo-Ikirun-Ila-Odo-Kwara State Boundary cost a sum of N17, 805, 367, 849.00, the Adesoji Aderemi road was awarded for N14, 568, 005, 834.22, while the and 2.80km Olaiya-Itaolokan road project cost N985, 115, 410.78.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa said massive road construction would enhance economic development and it would enhance smooth transportation of farm produce and goods.

Baderinwa maintained that good infrastructure is the bedrock of socio-economic development, explaining that the massive road construction put in place by Aregbesola’s administration have been connecting people, drive commerce and maintain global competitiveness.

He noted that the road construction would in no time reduce costs in many economic sectors in the state by providing better accessibility to markets, increasing employment, bringing in foreign investment and improving global presence in the state.

Baderinwa said Aregbesola deliberately named the Olaiya-Itaolokan road after workers in the state in appreciation of their sacrifice, understanding and support at the trying period of the state.

Speaking with journalist, the Supervisor of Olaiya-Itaolokan road project, Engineer Saade Mipam, said the road would be completed in two weeks, saying that all necessary work had been completed on the project.

All the road projects in the state, according to the contractors, was 70 per cent completed.

