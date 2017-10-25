Ouch!! Guy Falls Off Stage While Performing With DJ Spinall (Video)

It’s not funny though, see the shocking moment a guy performing alongside Dj spinall fell off the stage.. This one na anointing.. lol Ouch! 😂 pic.twitter.com/2JAEK9BOiK — WWW.KRAKS.CO (@KraksTV)

The post Ouch!! Guy Falls Off Stage While Performing With DJ Spinall (Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

