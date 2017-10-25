Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Our next National Chairman is not restricted to any zone – PDP

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi, has told members of the party that the office of the national chairman of the party is open to all the three zones in the southern part of the country.   The three zones are South-West, South-South and South-East. He spoke …

The post Our next National Chairman is not restricted to any zone – PDP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.