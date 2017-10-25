Outrage After ‘Instagram Star’ Tattoos Her Cat – Hit 107

Pages Navigation Menu

Outrage After 'Instagram Star' Tattoos Her Cat
Animal welfare groups have expressed their fury at a Ukrainian woman who has tattooed her sphynx cat. Elena Ivanickaya, an 'Instagram star', has faced backlash after pictures surfaced online of her sphynx cat getting inked on its chest. The tattoo
