Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over 100 pupils escape death after classroom caves in – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Over 100 pupils escape death after classroom caves in
Myjoyonline.com
Some 118 kindergarten pupils in the Eastern Region escaped death narrowly after their classroom block collapsed barely 30 minutes after they had left the building. According to online news port Classfmonline, the kindergarten block of Osae Gyan Primary …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.