Over 5,000 graduates ride ‘Okada, Keke’ in Ekiti – Association

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Okada Riders Tricycles Association of Nigeria (ORTAN), Ekiti chapter, has revealed that over 5,000 out of the 10,000 members of the body in the state possessed between National Certificate of Education and Bachelor Degrees. The Association, through its State Deputy Chairman, Com. Olusola Isola and Public Relations Officer, Com. Sikirulahi Akindipe, said the body has […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

