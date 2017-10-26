Over 9.7m Nigerians visit our site daily – Facebook

…Targets 6bn users by 2020

Facebook, leading social media platform disclosed yesterday in Lagos that over 9.7 million Nigerians visit its site on daily basis.

According to the platform, an average online user in Nigeria spends nothing less than seven hours and in Europe, only four hours is spent by an online user.

It noted that it is expecting 6 billion online users globally by 2020.

Speaking during the Small and Medium Enterprise Council initiative meeting, Miss Abiola Williams, Head, SME Council explained that the visits and target are based on the fact that Africa is first and foremost mobile, while other countries migrated from desktop to mobility gradually.

“As such, we are poised as a solution driven platform to help people and SMES to run their businesses on mobile. We are also aware that SME is the bedrock of the economy and Facebook is not just a social media tool, but a transforming business tool.The borders have opened because of mobility and that is why we are also leveraging on it”.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

