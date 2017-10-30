Owolabi: 3SC’s relegation smacks of operational failure

Felix Owolabi, a former left winger of the then IICC Shooting Stars now 3SC FC of Ibadan, said on Monday in Lagos that the relegation of the club for the third time showed the degree of failure in its operations. Owolabi, who played for the IICC between the late 70s and early 90s, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the relegation was disturbing. The ex-international, Owo Blow as he is fondly called, who played much of his career as a left winger, he featured at the1978 African Cup of Nations and the 1980 Summer Olympics; he was with the club for 15 years, and in 1992, he helped the club win the CAF Cup now CAF Confederation Cup in 1992.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

