Owolabi rejects 3SC’s relegation for third time – The Nation Newspaper

Owolabi rejects 3SC's relegation for third time
A former left winger of the then IICC Shooting Stars ,Felix Owolabi, said on Monday in Lagos that the relegation of the club for the third time showed the degree of failure in its operations. Owolabi, who played for the IICC between the late 70s and …
