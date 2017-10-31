Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo Assembly suspends plenary over death of ex-lawmaker, Waliu Ganiyu

Oct 31, 2017

Oyo State House of Assembly has suspended Tuesday’s plenary in honour of one of its ex-members, Hon. Waliu Adekunle Ganiyu. Ganiyu fondly known as “Ere” died Monday after a brief illness. DAILY POST gathered that he was an articulate lawmaker during the 7th Assembly. He represented Atiba State Constituency under the platform of the defunct […]

