Oyo State House of Assembly has suspended Tuesday’s plenary in honour of one of its ex-members, Hon. Waliu Adekunle Ganiyu. Ganiyu fondly known as “Ere” died Monday after a brief illness. DAILY POST gathered that he was an articulate lawmaker during the 7th Assembly. He represented Atiba State Constituency under the platform of the defunct […]

Oyo Assembly suspends plenary over death of ex-lawmaker, Waliu Ganiyu

