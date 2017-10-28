Oyo seals 4 hospitals for prescribing banned drugs, non-registration

In its bid to sanitise the private health sector, the Oyo state’s Task Force on private health facilities on Friday sealed a hospital in Apete area for prescribing analgin for a patient. Analgin, DAILY POST learnt is a banned drug in Nigeria. The task force, which got to the hospital, operated by a community health […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

