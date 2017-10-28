Oyo seals 4 hospitals for prescribing banned drugs, non-registration
In its bid to sanitise the private health sector, the Oyo state’s Task Force on private health facilities on Friday sealed a hospital in Apete area for prescribing analgin for a patient. Analgin, DAILY POST learnt is a banned drug in Nigeria. The task force, which got to the hospital, operated by a community health […]
Oyo seals 4 hospitals for prescribing banned drugs, non-registration
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!