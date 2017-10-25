Oyo secures order to conduct Local Government election

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Oyo Government said it has secured an order that will facilitate the conduct of elections to select executives for local governments election in the state. In a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday, the State’s Commissioner for information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun quoted the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

