Oyo to launch digital literacy drive
Oyo State Government says it will soon launch its digital literacy drive and cluster learning centres to improve pupils’ access to qualitative education. Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abiola Ajimobi on Education, made the assertion on Wednesday at a news conference in Ibadan.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
