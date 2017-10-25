Oyo to launch digital literacy drive

Oyo State Government says it will soon launch its digital literacy drive and cluster learning centres to improve pupils’ access to qualitative education. Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abiola Ajimobi on Education, made the assertion on Wednesday at a news conference in Ibadan.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

