‘Paid for by’ label will soon be coming to Facebook political ads

Facebook political ads are catching up with the TV standards by adding the “paid for” disclosure along with a database for all ads. The change comes after politicians from both parties introduced the Honest Ads Act.

The post ‘Paid for by’ label will soon be coming to Facebook political ads appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

