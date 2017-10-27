Palace boss Hodgson admits sleepless nights

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson still thrives on the pressure of managing at the top level despite the Eagles’ tough start to the Premier League campaign.

Palace, rooted to the foot of the Premier League after just one win in nine games, host fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday.

Former England manager Hodgson said he was unsure whether he coped with the stresses and strains of management any better now than when he first took up coaching, 41 years ago.

“I took the job because I wanted the pressure,” Hodgson said. “I wanted the experience. I wanted to work with the players again.

“I believe I can make a difference. I believe I can help. I took the job, that brings pressure and I will have to deal with that.”

But the 70-year-old, who replaced Frank de Boer last month, said he still suffers from sleepless nights after bad results despite all his years in the game.

“That has not changed with time,” he said. “And maybe when the day comes when it does change, and you can just as happily go home when you have won or lost, that is probably the time when you should not be in it any more.”

Hodgson said the burdens of international and club management were different.

“You cannot compare those two things,” he said. “The pressure of being a Premier League manager is always going to be with you.

“It is an enormous responsibility because a lot of money is involved. If a team does not stay in the league, it is harder and harder to get back into the league.

“Of course you are representing a club which interests a lot of people. We like to think that, apart from our 25,000 who come and back us at Selhurst Park, there will be a good few more than that who follow us.”

He described managing England as a different challenge.

“That is 60 million people you are representing there,” he said. “It would be very foolish to suggest that whenever you are working for a club side that the pressure is the same as when you are representing your country.”

