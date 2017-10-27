Palm Beach Group Reveals $1 Million Bitcoin Giveaway

U.S.-based financial research and publishing firm Palm Beach Group has announced that it will be conducting a $1 million bitcoin giveaway in coming days. The giveaway will be conducted as part of a week-long free training event which will be hosted by Palm Beach Group’s Teeka Tiwari from October 26th onward.

Palm Beach Group Has Announced an Unprecedented $1 Million USD Bitcoin Giveaway

The historic bitcoin giveaway will be conducted following presentations starting on October 26. Palm Beach Group also promises that a ‘special mystery guest’ will attend the event, revealing that the guest is an early pioneer bitcoin pioneer and co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency. The training event will be presented by Palm Beach Group’s Teeka Tiwari.

Mr. Tiwari told news.Bitcoin.com that a desire to “get bitcoin into everyday people’s hands” was the primary inspiration for the $1 million dollar bitcoin giveaway. Mr. Tiwari states that Palm Beach Group “want[s] to demystify the process of owning and storing bitcoin,” adding that all new technological phenomena “can be intimidating. Whether it was using a mouse and keyboard for the first time, logging onto the Internet or even sending an email. In the early days of those technologies, these simple tasks represented major mental hurdles for most non-technical folks. Today a five-year-old can log on and send their grandparents an email.”

Mr. Tiwari Believes That “Crypto Assets Are Deeply Misunderstood”

Mr. Tiwari states that “the majority of the world doesn’t understand [crypto assets],” adding that ‘there are many that think they understand them and are convinced they are nothing more than a fad or a fraud.” Mr. Tiwari recalls witnessing “similar disbelief in the early days of the Internet and the smartphone. There is an enormous amount of money to be made when an idea goes from disbelief to mass adoption. That’s why for the last two years I’ve been pounding the table telling everyone I know to buy crypto assets.”

Since retiring from Wall Street in 2013, Mr. Tiwari has worked as an editor with Palm Beach Confidential – a publication dedicated to cryptocurrency research. Mr. Tiwari states that he was first attracted to cryptocurrency by ”the idea that we can create items of utility and value that do not rely on a central, governing authority. In the entire history of humanity that’s never happened before”.

Fernando Cruz, Director of Palm Beach Research Group, states that the company’s subscribers have reaped significant financial benefits from the company’s research. Mr. Cruz recites “recommend[ing] subscribers buy Stellar Lumens on October 5th and then we sold for a 207% gain just 11 days later on October 16th. Another one that comes to mind is Lykke which I recommended to buy in November of last year, and then sold for a 375% gain a few months later in May of this year.”

Teeka Tiwari Is Anticipating That 2018 Will Witness Significant Growth in the Cryptocurrency Markets

Tiwari states that “the emergence of the institutional investor will set the crypto asset market on fire. Right now they’ve taken a wait and see attitude with cryptos. But how long can they sit on the sidelines while people make billions in crypto? They can’t sit on their hands forever. We are already seeing hedge fund money come into crypto. It’s just a matter of time before major endowments, pension funds, and alternative asset funds come storming into the crypto markets.”

Palm Beach Group is a research and publishing firm dedicated to investment and wealth building. The company produces advisory newsletters pertaining to investment strategies and wealth augmentation. Palm Beach Group is based in Florida and was co-founded by New York Times best-selling author Mark Ford.

How do you think the cryptocurrency markets will perform in 2018? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Disclaimer: Bitcoin.com is an Official Partner of Teeka Tiwari’s Crypto Academy and the $1,000,000 Bitcoin Giveaway.

Images courtesy of Palm Beach Group, Shutterstock

