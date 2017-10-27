Pamela Anderson Takes It All Off Again – At 50

Go Pamela.

The former Baywatch buxom blonde bla bla – you didn’t come hear to read about her life achievements, did you?

No, moving on.

Anderson stripped down in a “raunchy new photo-shoot” for King Kong magazine, and the Daily Mail were all over it.

Apparently she has “bare-ly aged” and strips “TOTALLY NAKED” – kewl.

Off we go:

Posing with Sergei Polunin – who’s also totally naked in some of the snaps – Pammy finds herself throwing her head back in ecstasy as her companion licks her bare chest.

Standing against a brick wall, the former Playboy model lets her fur coat slip off her naked body as Sergei – known as ‘the bad boy of ballet’ grazes her thigh. In another shot, Pamela lies back in pink silky sheets, covering her breasts with a golden fan as Sergei leaps energetically above her.

The shots were taken by David LaChapelle – notorious for shooting famous women. His back-catalogue includes Madonna, Cameron Diaz and Uma Thurman. King Kong is an independent, biannual print magazine dedicated to showcasing the work of ground-breaking artists, designers, models, musicians and image-makers from every corner of the world.

That Sergei sure looks like a bad boy.

Here’s Pam snapped yesterday on her way to visit Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London:

Right, let’s all move on with our day.

[source:dailymail]

