PANDEF to FG: Explain why you sent security agents after N’Delta elders

By Emma Amaize

PAN- Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has asked the Federal Government to put in plain words the reason for its show of hostility mounted against the elders and leaders of the Niger Delta region, which the body represents, Thursday, at Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The group in a communiqué signed by the national convener, Chief Edwin Clark, said: “The general assembly however, noted with concern the unwarranted disruption of the meeting, including the cordoning-off of Hotel Presidential by an unprecedented deployment of security personnel from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force.”

It said, “Therefore, the meeting was unable to fully discuss other issues, which consistent with PANDEF mission, include amongst others, fostering peaceful coexistence, and inter ethnic harmony and understanding, as well as the use of lawful and nonviolent means for justice and equity…”

“The general assembly considers the attempts by agencies of the Federal Government to forcefully stop such a high level gathering of leaders of the Niger Delta region as totally unacceptable and a very disturbing precedent in our democratic evolution and flagrant denigration of our constitutional guarantees on the right of peaceful assembly and free movement.

“ This is more disturbing when it is known that meetings of this nature by leaders of other geo political zones such as Arewa Consultative forum, Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo and the likes have never in the history of the country been subjected to such humiliation and show of high-handedness,” PANDEF asserted. .

The regional body described the action of the federal government as insensitive considering that at the height of resumed militancy in the Niger Delta in 2016, which saw the fall in oil production to an unprecedented low of 800,000bopdm, “it was the timely intervention of PANDEF that ensured the return to peace and stability.”

According to it, “This brought about a surge in production of oil to the present level of 2.35million bpd and free flow of gas to our power plants and industries. This at present price brings in over USD115 million (about 36 billion naira) daily.”

The general assembly, however, called on the people of the Niger Delta, particularly the youth, “to remain law abiding and maintain calm despite these acts of intimidation and provocation.”

It noted with appreciation the information of the offer of the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, to host the fifth general assembly of PANDEF at a date to be agreed.

PANDEF said fourth general assembly in Port Harcourt Rivers State 25th to 26th of October, 2017 had in attendance over 200 delegates comprising of key traditional rulers, leaders of thoughts, academia, youth groups, women groups, and other critical stakeholders from all the states of the region.

“The meeting had in attendance Chief EK Clark, leader of PANDEF; HRM King Diete Spiff, Chairman of Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers and former military governor of old Rivers State; HE Air Cdre. Idongesit Nkanga, former military governor of Akwa Ibom State; and HE Col. Peter A.M. Ogar retd, former military administrator of Kwara State.

“ HE AVM Frank Ajobena, first military administrator of Abia State; representative of Edo State Governor; HRM King WSJ Igbugburu X, former chairman old Rivers State/Bayelsa Council of Traditional Rulers; Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, former minister of Aviation; His Highness Anabs Sara –Igbe amongst other dignitaries,” it asserted. .

The communiqué added: “The general assembly received and ratified the draft constitution of PANDEF, which was earlier approved by the general house at a special meeting held in Abuja on Friday, 28th July 2017.”

It stated: “The general assembly also constituted a 12-man committee on zoning of offices and a 6-man Electoral committee for elections into positions within the organization ahead of its forthcoming elections.”

