Panel asks Falana, Boko Haram suspects to present cases

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewedo

LAGOS—PANEL set up by Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to review compliance of the Armed Forces with Human Rights Obligations and Rules of Engagement, yesterday, called on Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and other counsels representing Boko Haram suspects to come forward and present their cases before the panel.

Chairman of the nine-man panel, Justice Biobel Abraham Georgewill made the call on the second day of the tribunal hearing holding in Lagos.

Calling on Falana and other counsels to come forward with their allegations of human rights abuses, Justice said it is imperative that people in South-west with allegations against the armed forces should appear before the panel.

Meantime, a petition filed by a civilian, accused of conspiracy to blow up the presidential helicopter in 2004 was yesterday dismissed by the panel.

The petitioner, Mohammad Onwuchekwa Okorie was accused of treason and conspiring with others to blow up the presidential helicopter sometimes in 2004, which is a treasonable offence. Okorie was further accused of unlawful importation of arms.

According to the Army, Okorie was arrested on orders of the Department of State Security while investigation was conducted by special panel created by the Federal Government.

In the petition, Okorie challenged his detention in the military prison, adding that he was made to endure inhuman treatment and maltreatment for the four years he was incarcerated.

The post Panel asks Falana, Boko Haram suspects to present cases appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

