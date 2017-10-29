Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Panel moves to uncover lecturers with fake certificates in maritime academy – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Panel moves to uncover lecturers with fake certificates in maritime academy
Vanguard
Reports of tension and protests at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Oron, Akwa Ibom State have been described as misleading. A source in the institution wondered how a crowd of about 20 demonstrators, who he called sponsored, in a clan of five …
Maritime varsity bill tears presidency, lawmakers apartThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.