Panic In Yobe State As Goat Gives Birth To "Human-Like" Creatures – Graphic Photos
See watin KOJI dey cause for ala Nigeria. So bestiality is still very much alive in this modern day Nigeria? This is unbelievable. Everybody was surprised Yobe State after a goat gave birth to two creatures, which look human-like human.
Some residents were alleging that the it could be the owner of the goat may have had sex with the goat. The shocking incident was said to have happened recently in Potiskum Local Government Area in Yobe State.
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!