“Parenting Is Not Easy” – Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade

Davido’s First Baby Mama, Sophie Momodu , has said being a mother, and parenting overall, is something she’s finding difficult. She took to her Snapchat to seek the advise of experienced parents, as she’s finding it difficult to tame her daughter, Imade. Sophie says, whenever she punishes her daughter for something wrong she did, she …

The post “Parenting Is Not Easy” – Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

