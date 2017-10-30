Parents Cry Profusely As Their Twin Daughters Weds Same Day In Lagos State – Photos
A wonderful photographer (@photosuite) captured the raw and emotional moment Mr and Mrs Aboderin cried as they gave out their twin daughters’ hands in marriage.
The twins, Oyebade Taiwo Aboderin and Oyeyode Kehinde got married to their partners Ola and Tanimomi Adeyemi over the weekend in Lagos.
More photos below…
