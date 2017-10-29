Passage of PIB’ll end fuel scarcity, enhance our economy —Reyenieju

In this concluding part of the report on passage of the PIB, we present views on why the bill should be treated as national budget, why the north and south west initially failed to support it and PIB in the eyes of the host communities.

SO there is nothing wrong in creating a frontier that works to explore oil in some other places in the country. But that may not be too much in the interest of the unity of this country.

Because whenyou create a specific frontier to explore oil in the North when you claim to have one Nigeria, it would have been the same process but if that was going to stall the passage of a nice bill, then it’s a small compromise because you can’t throw away the baby and the bath water, just allow it to go, there’s nothing wrong with that.

The money belongs to the entire country. So those Senators who were arguing that oh, without the Frontier the bill cannot sail through, they should have gone into it to see if it was created or not. And that brings us to the issue of commitment.

When we passed it, I thought they should have gone through it and see whether their concerns were addressed or not. And also when we got the issue of Host Community Funding, which is about 10 percent, it was another argument.

And everybody thought that was going to tear us apart and that we were not going to make any progress with it, because the argument came up that the entire country is host to oil and as such the Host Community 10percent should be distributed to the entire country.

And we said again that if that was going to stall the passage of the entire bill, let’s allow it to go and make the entire country a host community to oil.

But ideally that shouldn’t be so. Although, the parliament agreed and as a member it means I also agreed, but in my argument which represented a minority view at the time, it is because of the effects, the immediate effects of the production of oil. How to curb the negative and immediate effects of the production of oil, that is why we are calling for some certain ameliorative measures to be funded from the income of oil companies after tax.

It wasn’t as if the federal was going to pay the 10 percent, no. So what I suffer as somebody from the Niger Delta, honestly, with due respect to my people from other parts of the country, they don’t suffer it.

I give you an instance. Drive into Warri and look at the corrugated iron roofing sheets, you will see them all covered in black soot. All the multi-coloured roofs have become black. But in Abuja, your blue roof remains blue, your red roof remains red and so are the white or brown ones. And what is the cause of the changing colour in the Niger Delta? Hydro-carbon flare. What about the environmental degradation from oil spill as a result of equipment failure which has destroyed the aquatic life and the eco-system of the entire region?

It doesn’t happen in the North. It doesn’t happen in the South West; maybe some parts of the South East, yes because some of the states have oil. But when you say we must have everything across board, I would say no problem, we are all of one country.

If the North becomes one of the best developed places in Nigeria today, nobody stops me from going to live there. We all can live anywhere we want provided we can acquire land and build or rent apartments. So, that shouldn’t have been an issue, but it became an issue which was resolved amicably. So, the bill was good to go.

The Frontier which the North wanted specifically for the North, and I see nothing wrong with that, and the Niger Deltan or the South-South, which is where oil is currently explored, wanted something of ameliorative measure in the form of 10 percent Host Community Fund. That you cannot have this without me having this, and we struck the balance through compromise. So, they were all captured and that’s the law. Anyone can push for amendment in the parliament in years to come.

Like I said, I do not know to what extent the Senate actually went. It is not just enough to tear down a document without going through to see the merits and demerits of it. The Niger Deltans didn’t complain when they said the Host Community must be for the entire country and I think that it’s all because we all wanted a perfect policy structure.

Do you subscribe to the argument that the oil majors, reluctant to contribute 10percent to the Host Community Fund and the establishment of a Frontier away from what they are accustomed to, may have reached out to your colleagues at the Senate to stall the process?

I may not completely subscribe to that argument because I do not know to what extent they wanted the bill with what kinds of provisions or not wanting it passed at all. But what I would say is that parliament is parliament, and the parliament is expected to do the right thing in the interest of those who elected them, the people of this country.

And the right thing would have been to legislate good laws for the good governance of this country. We owe it as a responsibility to this nation to always do what we know is right. Lobbying is allowed, but the ability to know what’s right is also very important to a parliamentarian.

So, the Senate should at this point know that we need a law to govern the oil sector in this country. Because, we cannot continue to be implementing obsolete laws from the 50s. Some of the Acts governing the petroleum industry in the country are as old as 45 years, and untampered with. And that is why you see companies flare gas and get away with it, because it’s cheaper to flare and pay the fine than to re-inject it for domestic power production.

But if there had been a constant review of it, where the fines are reviewed, all of these would have been a thing of the past. Gas is the only way to go because if you set up a gas oriented factory or a petro-chemical factory, it employs a lot. You can derive a cluster component of producing that presents different job opportunities for many people.

Using the PIB, what should be the fate of the nation’s refinery in the face of perennial fuel scarcity and overbearing influence of the oil workers union?

Let me give you a practical example. The NNPC in Warri shut down production activities completely for more than a year, and there was no work going on there. It may not have been the fault of the union, but what happened? The government continued to pay the workers for the fear of having the unions breath down its neck.

Government inefficiency

They got everything they needed to get. Take Ajaokuta and Delta Steel for example. Workers are still there collecting monthly salaries and there’s no production going on there; they are not generating a single naira for the country, but the government is still paying them because there’s a union. Can you do that in MTN, can you do that in Glo? They cannot because the private sector is more result-oriented and organised, you must earn according to your input.

So, if you now say for every time the facility is shut down and left unproductive for years even a decade, who bears the burden? Government. I’m not saying that people who were made redundant for no fault of theirs should lose out or bear the consequences of government inefficiency, but billions of tax payers money are been spent on a monthly basis to pay workers in Ajaokuta and Delta Steel Rolling companies.

I recall, before Obasanjo left office, he privatised the refineries where Dangote, Otedola and some others got their hands on some. But what happened, the union fought it, the National Assembly supported them and those things were taken back by Yar’Adua. Assuming as at then, if they were privatised, all this problem of fuel scarcity would have become a thing of the past. Because the refineries would have been properly managed by those who invested in them.

Look at the telecom sector: MTN, Glo and Etisalat are doing very well and the only one that government held on to, that was left for it to manage (Mtel), what happened to it? Where is it today? It couldn’t work because the same people whose union will not let government privatise are the same people running the facilities into oblivion.

The post Passage of PIB’ll end fuel scarcity, enhance our economy —Reyenieju appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

