Pastor confessed he defrauded Titi Atiku of N918m, says EFCC

A confessional statement tendered before an Ikeja High Court on Tuesday exposed how Pastor Nsikakabasi Akpan-Jacobs voluntarily confessed defrauding Mrs Titi Atiku, the wife of former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku of N918 million. Mr Dickson Graymond, a retired detective with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) insisted on the voluntariness of Akpan-Jacob’s alleged confessional statement while giving evidence during a trial – within – trial. While being led in evidence by Mr Babatunde Sonoiki, the EFCC prosecuting counsel, Graymond said:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

