Pasuma pays Ooni of Ife homage

Vanguard

Multi-talented Fuji mega star Alhaji Wasiu Alabi, popularly called PASUMA WONDER on Wednesday paid homage to the Ooni of Ife – Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II in Ile Ife and Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.



and more »