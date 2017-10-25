Patience Jonathan’s $15.5m: Firms seek to change guilty plea

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday heard a motion seeking to set aside the guilty plea of four firms allegedly used to launder $15.5million belonging to a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. The motion was filed by a lawyer, Amajuoyi Azubuike Briggs, who is standing trial alongside Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan and one, Adedamola Bolodeoku for allegedly concealing the total sum of $15,591,700.

