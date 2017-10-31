Paul Manafort: insider politial strategist who led Trump campaign

Washington, United States | AFP | Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman who was indicted on Monday, had always worked behind the scenes in lucrative consultant deals before the 2016 US presidential race.

The veteran strategist advised Gerald Ford in the 1970s and Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, before taking his talents abroad to help often seedy foreign leaders like Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Somalia’s Mohamed Siad Barre, Jonas Savimbi of Angola and former Ukraine leader Viktor Yanukovych.

It was that work, and not his links to Moscow, that led to him being the first to be charged by Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor investigating suspected collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Manafort was charged only with crimes related to the millions of dollars he earned for his work for Yanukovych: 12 counts of money laundering, tax evasion, and failing to register as a foreign agent.

Manafort, 68, turned himself in at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington field office early Monday.

– Republican strategist –

Manafort established himself as an important political strategist for Republicans in the 1970s when he set up a lobbying shop in the US capital, eventually known as Black, Manafort, Stone and Kelly.

The “Stone” in the name referred to Roger Stone, the consumate Washington political fixer who would eventually recruit him to the Trump operation.

After advising Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, Manafort turned his focus to foreign governments abroad who would pay millions to boost their profiles in Washington.

That eventually took him to Yanukovych in the mid-2000s, where the Ukrainian politician and billionaire was building a party that eventually took him to the presidency, but also allegedly raked hundreds of millions of dollars from state coffers.

After Yanukovych fled Kiev for Moscow in 2014, Manafort turned his attention back to the United States, where Stone was advising the early stages of Trump’s presidential machine.

At first Manafort wa

s helping to organize the all-important battle to win over delegates to the Republicans’ national convention.

But in June 2016 Trump fired campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski and put Manafort in charge, his first time running a presidential campaign.

– Ukraine probe forces resignation –

Two months later Manafort himself was in trouble, when investigators for the new Ukraine government released files showing secret cash payments from Yanukovych to Manafort companies worth $12.7 million.

He resigned on August 19, 2016, with compliments from Trump. “Paul is a true professional and I wish him the greatest success,” Trump said.

Months later, though, the White House was downplaying his contribution.

Manafort “played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time,” Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said in March.

While Monday’s indictment did not connect Manafort to any alleged election collusion with Moscow, he still draws suspicions.

He was one of several people who attended a June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who was offering the campaign damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

He also has business links to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, a Putin ally whom Manafort offered private meetings to discuss the US election in the middle of last year, according to a Washington Post report.

