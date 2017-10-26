‘Pay back the money! She is a thief!’ ANC chants at De Lille during council meeting – News24
'Pay back the money! She is a thief!' ANC chants at De Lille during council meeting
News24
Cape Town – Patricia De Lille on Thursday said she has not stolen a single cent, insisting she had enough money to even consider lending money to the City of Cape Town – at a low interest rate – to deal with its water crisis. "I don't need money from …
De Lille: 'I have enough money. I don't steal money from anyone'
ANC councillors disrupt CT mayor's council speech
WATCH: Chaos at Cape Town Council meeting
