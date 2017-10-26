Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Pay back the money! She is a thief!’ ANC chants at De Lille during council meeting – News24

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'Pay back the money! She is a thief!' ANC chants at De Lille during council meeting
News24
Cape Town – Patricia De Lille on Thursday said she has not stolen a single cent, insisting she had enough money to even consider lending money to the City of Cape Town – at a low interest rate – to deal with its water crisis. "I don't need money from
De Lille: 'I have enough money. I don't steal money from anyone'Times LIVE
ANC councillors disrupt CT mayor's council speechEyewitness News
WATCH: Chaos at Cape Town Council meetingTalk of the Town (press release)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.