‘Pay Choc City boss, Audu Maikori, N40m for illegal arrest, detention’ – Court orders El-rufai, Police

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and the Nigerian Police Force were on Friday ordered to pay a N40m compensation to the President of Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori over his unlawful arrest and detention between February 17 and 18 2017 and March 10, and 13, 2017. Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court […]

