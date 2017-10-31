Pay war victims N88bn, ECOWAS court orders FG

FORTY seven years after Nigeria civil war with Biafra ended on no ‘Victor no vanquish terms,’ the federal government yesterday agreed to pay victims of the war a whopping sum of N88billion compensation for their losses. A breakdown of the compensation adopted by the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as consent judgement for government and […]

