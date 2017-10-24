PDP 76th NEC ratified waivers to Ladoja, Makinde, others

…Approves December 9 for national convention

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ratified unconditional waivers to new members of the party in Anambra and Oyo States

It also okayed December 9 for the party’s national elective convention.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting that lasted several hours, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said the decision to grant waivers is in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“We granted waivers to our new members in Anambra and Oyo States. Seyi Makinde, formerly of the Social Democratic Party and Rashidi Ladoja, formerly of the Accord Party, both from Oyo States were granted waivers as they have returned to the PDP.

“The implication of this is that they can participate fully in the affairs of the party. They can vote an be voted for,” Adeyeye explained.

He further stated that guidelines for the conduct of State Congresses and national convention were also approved by NEC.

Adeyeye noted that constitutional amendments dominated discourse saying this was so because the party is bent on avoiding the mistakes of 2013.

The scribe informed newsmen that a budget estimate was submitted at the meeting for consideration. He however failed to disclose any figures, noting that “the budget issue is an internal affair of the party.”

Another issue considered at the meeting was a complaint by Senator Abiodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South), against alleged constitutional violations by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

According to him, “The Chairman explained that the issue was being looked at.”

Governor Fayose has been locked in a war of words with Olujimi following the former’s endorsement of Professor Olusola Eleka, the Ekiti State Deputy Governor for the PDP governorship ticket in 2018.

The post PDP 76th NEC ratified waivers to Ladoja, Makinde, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

