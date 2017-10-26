PDP announces N3m for chairmanship nomination form

The 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved fees for the purchase of nomination forms for all positions to be contested in the December 9 convention. In a communiqué signed and made available to newsmen by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, he said nomination form for […]

PDP announces N3m for chairmanship nomination form

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

