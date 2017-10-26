PDP blasts Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu, says his brain needs to be checked

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, for blaming the former administration of Goodluck Jonathan as being responsible for the return of ex-pension reform boss, Abdulrasheed Maina. In a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, the PDP said “the idea […]

PDP blasts Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu, says his brain needs to be checked

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

